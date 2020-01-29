|
BARAN
MORRIS PAUL, ESQ.
January 26, 2020. Husband of Elaine (nee Winicoff), father of William (Cynthia, Esq.) Baran, Esq., brother of Ida Jackowski, grandfather of Jackson and Brandon. Mr. Baran practiced law for over 60 years. Graduate of Penn Wharton School and Temple University Law School. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Friday 11:15 A.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Interment Roosevelt Memorial Park. Contributions in his memory may be made to .
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 29, 2020