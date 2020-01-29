Home

Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
January 26, 2020. Husband of Elaine (nee Winicoff), father of William (Cynthia, Esq.) Baran, Esq., brother of Ida Jackowski, grandfather of Jackson and Brandon. Mr. Baran practiced law for over 60 years. Graduate of Penn Wharton School and Temple University Law School. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Friday 11:15 A.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Interment Roosevelt Memorial Park. Contributions in his memory may be made to .

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 29, 2020
