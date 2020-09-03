1/
MORTON 'MORTY' EPSTEIN
92, died Aug. 31, 2020. Morton was born in Philadelphia in StrawberryMansion. He is predeceased by his parents, Joe and Sonia and his younger brother, Jules. A graduate of Northeast High, he served in the army during the Korean War. Starting at age 12 he worked at the Arrow Store on Market Street and rose to Dept. Mgr and Buyer. He founded and operated "Man's World" a successful 10 store men's apparel chain. He retired to Southern Florida, was an avid gardner and tennis player, playing until age 87. He is survived by his longtime life partner, Henrietta Moskowitz; daughters, Wendy and Barbara Epstein (Phil), grandchildren, Rachel and Daniel Epstein (Melissa), Andrew and Emily SteikerEpstein, and great-grandchildren, Emilia and Zane Epstein. Donations in his memory may be made to Smith Playground (www.smithplayground.org).

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 3, 2020.
