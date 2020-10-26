1/1
MORTON J. MONSKY
Of Bala Cynwyd, age 82. Morty is survived by his beloved wife Ruth (nee Agard), sons Lionel and Evan, daughters-in-law Ada and Katie, grandson Adlai, grandpets Whidbey, Frank and Grace, and caring friend David Blumenthal. Predeceased by his parents Philip and Charlotte, and brothers Don and Sheldon. The oldest of three boys, Mort was an Eagle Scout—and went on to become a loving father, financial planner, mortgage man, radio host, basketball coach, t-shirt maker, nap taker, orange juice squeezer, festival-goer and overall lover of life. Funeral will be private. Donations can be made to the World Wildlife Fund, www.worldwildlife.org www.goldsteinsfuneral.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 26, 2020.
