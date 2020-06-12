MURIEL (Billlow) PETKUN
PETKUN
MURIEL (nee Billlow)
Passed away on June 10, 2020, at the Hill at Whitemarsh. She recently celebrated her 100th birthday. Beloved wife of the late Maynard Petkun. Loving mother of Robert, David (Lisa), and William (Karen) Petkun. Muriel is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She was born and raised in Manhattan, graduated from New York University, and after marrying Maynard, lived for over 60 years in Newton, Massachusetts.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
