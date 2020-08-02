FIRESTONE

MURRAY

Nov. 16, 1924 – July 1, 2020.

Murray died of natural causes at home in Manhattan. Born in Philadelphia, Murray received a BS in journalism from Temple University. Originally interested in becoming a sports writer, Murray accepted practical guidance from an early mentor and specialized in radio and television copy writing during post-graduate studies at Columbia University. By 1963, he created the Murray Firestone & Associates adver-tising agency (opened in Phila-delphia and moved to mid-town Manhattan by 1974). Murray enjoyed memorable campaigns with such companies as Ronzoni, Stella D'Oro, Florsheim shoes, and ExBier. He collaborated with his friend the composer Mitch Leigh in commercials such as the 1969 CLIO award-winning "Street Scenes" for Ronzoni Spaghetti. They delighted in shooting on-location in Italy and Switzer-land, producing commercials with a reputation for esthetics and humor.

Murray was the only child of immigrants Jack "Boyd" and Hannah (Kirschner) Fierstein. Murray was born to appreciate music—in the 1930s his father Jack supplemented his day job as a tailor with night gigs as a drummer—and never lost his love of it. A life-long fan of jazz music and Broadway shows, Murray remembered vividly the hit shows he attended when the best seats in the house cost just $5. He attended and enjoyed his final show, "Kiss Me Kate," in 2019. A discerning investor and critic, Murray invested in his friend Mitch Leigh's first effort and only real success as composer of an entire Broadway show, "Man of La Mancha," which opened in 1965 and ran until 1971.

Murray had two sons in his first marriage, to Caral Coopersmith Zimring. His second wife of many years, MaryJo, died in 2016, at which point he took comfort and found some joy in the love and attention of his remaining family and friends. Murray's survivors include sons Marc S. Firestone and Thomas A. Firestone, grandson Preston Firestone, and his adoring granddaughters and daughter-in-law: Adleigh Ochis-Firestone, Eleri Ochis-Firestone, Immia Ochis-Firestone, and Marilla Ochis. Murray will be remembered for his sharp sense of humor, his heart-felt, open appreciation for those he loved, and his sincere interest in kindred souls amongst acquaintances wherever found. He had an unparalleled ability to remember and recount all the life details of anyone with whom he had conversed on a personal level, and he unfailingly asked after the people important in the lives of others. He is already sorely missed. Appreciative and philosophical to the end, Murray would surely say, "that's show business!"



