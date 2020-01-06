|
GORSON
MURRAY
January 4, 2020. Husband of Phyllis (nee Linefsky) of Bryn Mawr, PA. Father of Jamie, Eric, and Michelle Gorson; son of Janice and the late S. Marshall Gorson; brother of Sherrie Willner, Lynne Cohen, and Gigi Gorson-Marrow. Relatives and friends are invited to services Tuesday, Jan.7th, 1 P.M. at Har Zion Temple, 1500 Hagys Ford Rd., Penn Valley, PA. Int. Montefiore Cem. The family will return to the late residence. Contributions in his memory may be made to a .
www.levinefuneral.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 6, 2020