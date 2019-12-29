Home

MYLES DAVID WILSON

December 27, 2019 of Rosemont, PA; beloved husband of Dr. Millicent Zacher Wilson; loving father of Jill (Art) Neilson; cherished grandfather of Jessica, Max, and Lily Neilson; devoted brother of Doreen (Bob) Calhoun. Interment is private. Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Main Line Hospice mainlinehealth.org/ways-to-give/homecare-and-hospice.

www.levinefuneral.com

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 29, 2019
