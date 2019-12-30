Home

Graveside service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:30 AM
Roosevelt Memorial Park
Trevose, PA
December 28, 2019 of Warminster PA; beloved wife of Norman Cohn; loving mother of Suzanne (Jerry) Blumberg, Lance (JoAnne) Cohn, David Cohn and Aaron (Carolyn) Cohn. Cherished grand-mother of Brooke, Amanda (Steve), Brian (Shaa), Matthew, Alison, Jennifer, Connor and Jeremy; adored great-grandmother of Roland, Daniel, Meghan and Maclyn. Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services, Tuesday, 11:30AM at Roosevelt Memorial Park, Trevose, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the (act.alz.org).

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 30, 2019
