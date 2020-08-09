MILLERMYRON E.
On August 7, 2020, age 75 years, of Mount Laurel, NJ. Beloved husband of Elise (nee Friedman) Miller. Loving father of Miriam (Michael) Wolk; brother of Ronald Miller (Susan Freifeld) and devoted grandfather of Noah. Retired supervisor at the Naval Aviation Inventory Control Point, Department of Defense. Member of Temple Emanuel, Cherry Hill and its Men's Club; the Katz JCC, Cherry Hill; South Jersey Men's Club; Jewish War Veterans Post 126 and the National Association of Retired Federal Employees. Graveside Services and Int. are Private. Contributions in his memory may be made to Katz JCC – Adult Dept., 1301 Spring-dale Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 or to Temple Emanuel, 1101 Springdale Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08003. (www.levinefuneral.com
)