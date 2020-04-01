|
|
LANDAU
MYRON "Mike"
March 29, 2020, of Phila., PA, age 80. Loving father of Richard Landau (Kate Jacoby), Ruthellen "Rue" Landau (Kerry Smith), and Suzanne Landau (Robert Auritt); devoted husband of Dorothy "Dotsy" Landau (nee Witz); cherished grandfather of Ethan, Zara, Eli, and Rio; loving brother of Ellis Landau (Yvette Landau). Services were private due to the pandemic. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Cure PSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001, or at www.psp.org.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 1, 2020