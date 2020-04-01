Home

March 29, 2020, of Phila., PA, age 80. Loving father of Richard Landau (Kate Jacoby), Ruthellen "Rue" Landau (Kerry Smith), and Suzanne Landau (Robert Auritt); devoted husband of Dorothy "Dotsy" Landau (nee Witz); cherished grandfather of Ethan, Zara, Eli, and Rio; loving brother of Ellis Landau (Yvette Landau). Services were private due to the pandemic. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Cure PSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001, or at www.psp.org.

www.levinefuneral.com

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 1, 2020
