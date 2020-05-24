LENTZ
MYRON
Age 78, of Pittsburgh, PA. on May 21, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Survived by his loving wife Penny (Hase), children Renee (Mcbride), Mark (Sandra), four grandchildren Andrew and Kiersten Mcbride and McKenna and Sela Lentz, sister Marcia Miller and brother James. Death preceded by brother Arthur (Diane). Services private. For more info go to jimlentz1@verizon.net
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 24, 2020.