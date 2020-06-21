NADINE MICHELLE CAPUTO
1960 - 2020
60, of Chestnut Hill, PA, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. She is survived by her two children Alexa and Andrew Haines, her two brothers, Steven and Peter Caputo, as well as her parents, Nerina and Maurice Caputo, her nieces Susan and Sarah and nephew David, as well as four grandchildren Talulah, Elliot, Vivienne, and Erik, and her husband, Alfred O'Neill.
Born in Jersey City, NJ on March 5, 1960, Nadine graduated from Roxbury High School and received a BA in Accounting and her MBA from Lehigh University.
In 1981, she married Robert Haines a fellow member of the Lehigh Marching 97 university band. Despite getting divorced in 2014, they remained good friends and partners at Insaco Incorporated in Quakertown, where she worked as an accountant, CFO and advisor for 25 years.
Due to COVID-19, an in-person celebration of her life will be held sometime this fall.
Nadine defined devotion as a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her boundless generosity and unremitting sense of decorum and decency, love of classic Hollywood, flute playing and music, will be remembered. She will be missed by all.
In lieu of any expressions of sympathy, the family would appreciate memorial donations be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or the Quakertown Band, 112 N. Hellertown Ave., Quakertown, PA 18951.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 21, 2020.
