O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
(610) 259-1959
NANCY A. (Brady) MAYO

NANCY A. (Brady) MAYO
MAYO
NANCY A. (nee Brady)
Of Broomall, PA on Dec. 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Joseph N. Mayo; loving mother of Joseph N. (Debra) Mayo, Jr., Bill N. (Susan) Mayo and the late Michael Mayo; also survived by 5 grandchildren Stephanie, Ryan, Nicholas, Alysa and Sean; 1 great-grandchild Aubrey. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Friday after 10 A.M., Church of St. Pius X 220 Lawrence Rd., Broomall and to her Funeral Mass 11:30 A.M. in the Church. Int. SS Peter and Paul Cem. In her memory contributions to St. Pius X Church.

O'LEARY F.H. SPRINGFIELD

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 18, 2019
