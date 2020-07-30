1/
NANCY A. (Lynch) ROWBOTTOM
ROWBOTTOM
NANCY A. (nee Lynch)
54 yrs. old peacefully on July 23, 2020. Nancy was an Educator for 16 yrs. with the Archdiocese of Phila., currently teaching at Our Mother of Consolation School and formerly at St. Bridget's School. Beloved wife of Gregory Rowbottom. Devoted mother of Gregory Rowbottom. Daughter of the late Eleanor (nee Mayer) and John 'Jack' Lynch. Sister of the late John 'Jack' Lynch. Survived by her in-laws, nieces and nephews. The family will receive relatives and friends Monday 6:00 to 7:30 P.M. at THE CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7384 Ridge Ave. (cor. of Wigard Ave.) Phila. 19128. In lieu of flowers, Please send donations in Nancy's name to St. Jude's Children Hosp., PO Box 3704, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
