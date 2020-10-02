Age 70, passed peacefully August 30, 2020. Born in Baltimore, she lived most of her life in Philadelphia, moving to Minnesota in 2011 to be near her kids. Overbrook High, '68. Nancy was known for her sense of humor and her love of family, music and dancing. Preceded in death by parents Joseph and Mildred Fisher (Cohen) and brother Kenny. Survived by children Joseph (Sally), Miriam (Jameson), Debra Geffen (Zvi), granddaughter Elka and granddog Latke.



