Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
610-358-3255
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
Liturgy
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:30 AM
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
NANCY C. FERRERI

NANCY C. FERRERI Notice
FERRERI
NANCY C.


Age 87, passed away on February 8, 2020. Nancy was a graduate of Chester High School, class of 1950, and West Chester University. Following her graduation, she taught in Media, PA. Nancy was a long-time resident of Wallingford before moving to Hershey Mills in 2005. Nancy also resided in Long Boat Key, FL.
She was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Beatrice (Johnson) Coulter. Survived by her loving husban,: Michael G. Ferreri; children, Mark R. Ferreri (Susan) and Susan E. Cohen (Allen); grandchildren, Danielle, Jessica, Michael, Nicholas, Hailey, and Bo; and great-grand-children, Afton, Henry, Zoe, Colton, Izzy, Sloane, and Croix.
Visitation Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 9 to 10:30 A.M., at NOLAN-FIDALE FUNERAL HOME, 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston, PA 19014. Funeral Liturgy at 10:30 A.M. at the Funeral Home. Burial SS. Peter and Paul Cem., Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the W. Glenn Killinger Football Scholarship Foundation of West Chester University at
go.wcufoundation.org/donate/killinger

Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 13, 2020
