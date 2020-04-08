|
|
RALL
NANCY C.
89, died on April 3, 2020, in Warminster, PA. Her son, Glenn, and daughter-and-law, Eileen, were with her when she passed peacefully. Born in Newark, NJ to the late Fred and Genevieve Chura, she was educated in the Orange school system, graduating in 1947. She was employed by the West Orange Board of Education from 1947 to 1963, and later worked for the Livingston Depart-ment of Recreation and Parks.
Nancy was a gifted soprano, and was a soloist in several local churches. She met her husband of 59 years, Fred, at Kilburn Presbyterian Church in Newark, where they were choir members together. As a member of the Livingston Presbyterian Church, Nancy served as a deacon, worship assistant, and choir member, and she volunteered at the St. Barnabas Medical Center as a patient representative. Prior to moving to Ann's Choice in Warminster in 2012, she was a resident of Livingston for 43 yrs.
Nancy was predeceased by her beloved husband, Fred, and her sister, Betty. She is survived by her son, daughter-in-law, and granddaughters, Kelsey and Abigail of Elkins Park, PA. A Memorial Service will be scheduled during the summer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Staff Appreci-ation Fund, 20000 Ann's Choice Way, Warminster PA, 18974.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 8, 2020