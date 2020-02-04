Home

Services
Joseph A. Quinn, Inc. Funeral Directors
5358 Roosevelt Boulevard
Philadelphia, PA 19124
215-535-1821
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Joseph A. Quinn, Inc. Funeral Directors
5358 Roosevelt Boulevard
Philadelphia, PA 19124
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Joseph A. Quinn, Inc. Funeral Directors
5358 Roosevelt Boulevard
Philadelphia, PA 19124
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Martin Of Tours Church
5450 Roosevelt Blvd.
Phila, PA
View Map
NANCY E. (Gouker) CAREY Notice
CAREY
NANCY E. (nee Gouker)
January 29, 2020. Wife of the late Robert A. Carey; mother of Robert Jr., David, Daniel, Susan Reiber, Stephen, Christopher, James, Brian, Barbara Williams, Ann Stack, Teresa Thomas, and the late Thomas Carey; also survived by 22 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited her Viewing Thursday 7-9 P.M. and Friday 8:30 - 9:30 A.M. at the THE JOSEPH A. QUINN FUNERAL HOME, cor. Roosevelt Blvd. and Sanger St. Funeral Mass Friday 10 A.M. at St. Martin Of Tours Church, 5450 Roosevelt Blvd., Phila., Pa. 19124. Int. Calvary Cem. In lieu of flowers contributions to St. Martin Of Tours Church at the above named address would be appreciated.

(JOSEPH A. QUINN INC.)

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 4, 2020
