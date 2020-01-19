|
|
COOK
NANCY E. (nee Sheppard)
On January 16, 2020, age 95, of Willistown, formerly of Hersheys Mill, Newark DE, and Stratford. Beloved wife of the late Frank A., Sr., devoted mother of Frank (Joanne) A. Cook, Jr. of Media, and the late David P., she is also survived by her grandchildren; Lauren (Mike) Kemble, and Philip (Kristen) Cook, and five great grand-children, and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Mass on Wed., Jan 22, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in St. Mary Magdalen Church, 2400 N. Providence Rd., Media, PA 19063, where friends may call after 10:30 A.M. Memorials may be sent in her name to the , 1818 Market St., Suite 2820, Phila., PA 19103. Interment Private.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 19, 2020