Nancy Guinan

Nancy T. O'Neill Guinan, Sept. 9, 2020 at the age of 87 surrounded by her beloved family. Beloved wife of Harry J. Guinan for nigh on 65 years; she is also survived by her children Kathleen Austin (Ed), Kelly (Margie), Nancy Spencer (Bob) and Jack, along with 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Petite in stature, but large in heart, she epitomized that great things do come in small packages. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Friday at 11:15 A.M. at St Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave. Funeral Mass 12:30 P.M. Burial Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery Covid-19 face mask and social distancing guidelines will be in place. www.fletchernasevich.com

