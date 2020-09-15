1/
Nancy Guinan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy T. O'Neill Guinan, Sept. 9, 2020 at the age of 87 surrounded by her beloved family. Beloved wife of Harry J. Guinan for nigh on 65 years; she is also survived by her children Kathleen Austin (Ed), Kelly (Margie), Nancy Spencer (Bob) and Jack, along with 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Petite in stature, but large in heart, she epitomized that great things do come in small packages. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Friday at 11:15 A.M. at St Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave. Funeral Mass 12:30 P.M. Burial Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery Covid-19 face mask and social distancing guidelines will be in place. www.fletchernasevich.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fletcher-Nasevich Funeral Home
9529 Bustleton Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19115
(215) 673-8153
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fletcher-Nasevich Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved