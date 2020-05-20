TUCKER
NANCY L. (nee Freedman)
Age 83, of Collegeville and formerly of King of Prussia passed on May 18, 2020. Beloved wife of 43 yrs to Robert Tucker. Survived by her daughter Barbara Egbert and cousin Joan Hyland.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Friday, May 22nd, 10:00 A.M. followed by her Funeral Service 11:30 A.M. at the DANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL, 2811 West Chester Pike Broomall, PA. 19008. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462.www.danjolell.com
EDWARD BARONE DANJOLELL-BARONE, Wallingford
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 20, 2020.