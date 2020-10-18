1/1
Nancy L. VENEZIALE
60 years old died peacefully on October 15, 2020. Life long resident of Roxborough, Nancy graduated from St. Katherine's Day School in Wynnewood and she attended Interac Activities Center for 38 years. Daughter of the late Lucy (nee Trani) and Anthony 'Turk' Veneziale. Cherished Sister of Rosemarie, Carmen (Elizabeth), Anthony (Terri), Donna (Edward) Cook and Vincent Veneziale. Nancy will be missed by her many nieces, nephews and her special guardian Michelle. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing in Church Tuesday 9:30 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. at St. John the Baptist Church, 146 Rector St. (cor. Cresson St.) Manayunk, 19127. Interment Westminster Cemetery. Anyone who met Nancy was her new best friend and she made everyone smile. CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY FH, Inc. 215-482-8878

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Viewing
09:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Church,
OCT
20
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
7384 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128-3231
215-482-8878
