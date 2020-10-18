60 years old died peacefully on October 15, 2020. Life long resident of Roxborough, Nancy graduated from St. Katherine's Day School in Wynnewood and she attended Interac Activities Center for 38 years. Daughter of the late Lucy (nee Trani) and Anthony 'Turk' Veneziale. Cherished Sister of Rosemarie, Carmen (Elizabeth), Anthony (Terri), Donna (Edward) Cook and Vincent Veneziale. Nancy will be missed by her many nieces, nephews and her special guardian Michelle. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing in Church Tuesday 9:30 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. at St. John the Baptist Church, 146 Rector St. (cor. Cresson St.) Manayunk, 19127. Interment Westminster Cemetery. Anyone who met Nancy was her new best friend and she made everyone smile. CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY FH, Inc. 215-482-8878



