BERGMANNANCY LEVIN
Passed away on August 2, 2020 at age 90. Nancy was born in Philadelphia, one of three daughters, along with Millicent and Vilma, to Rose and David Levin. Nancy graduated from West Philadelphia High School and received a BS in Art Education from Moore College of Art. She taught art at elementary schools and became a fiber artist.
Nancy met David Bergman on her 18th birthday on their first day as counselors at YMHA camp. They married in 1951, moving to Center City where they raised 3 children: Leah (now deceased), Drew, and Michael. Nancy was a long-time volunteer at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Nancy enjoyed summers with her family in the Poconos, and later at Long Beach Island, NJ. She loved concerts, theater, museums, and travelled extensively, visiting 88 countries.
Nancy was a vibrant woman, loving mother, and perfect wife. She is survived by David, her husband of 68 years, sons Drew and Michael, six grand-children, and two great-grand-children. She loved Philadel-phia and will be laid to rest at West Laurel Hill Cemetery. Contributions can be sent to the Philadelphia Museum of Art or to the charity of choice
.