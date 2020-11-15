65 of Media passed away November 9, 2020 after a decade's long battle with Myelofibrosis. She was born February 19, 1955 in Darby PA to the late Claude J. & Edythe I. (Bernard) Proffitt. Nancy grew up in Milmont Park, PA and attended Notre Dame High School in Moylan, PA. She worked 30 plus years at Lankenau Hospital beginning her career in the pharmacy and retiring from the Cancer Research Center. She enjoyed trips to the beach, Disney World and spending time with her family especially her two granddaughters and three cats. Nancy was loved by so many with her contagious smile and laugh. In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her nephew SGT. Thomas R. Bagosy USMC. She is survived by her loving husband Thomas J. Lyle and son Alexander J. Dowd (Lindsay) two granddaughters Lilly and Olivia of Kennett Square, PA, and her sister Iris Proffitt Bagosy (Bob) of Cumming, GA and two nephews Michael Bagosy of Wilmington, DE and David Bagosy (Janica) of Shelton, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy's memory may be made to: Lankenau Institute for Medical Research (LIMR) 100 E. Lancaster Ave. Wynnewood, PA 19096. Due to Pennsylvania State Mandates, services will be private. Online condolences can be made at cavanaghfuneralhome.com