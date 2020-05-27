CUTE

NANCY M. (nee Thomas)

Age 68, on May 21, 2020, of Glenside. Survived by her beloved husband James H. Cute, her children James H. III (Nicole), Kate Ross (Roger), Michael (Liz), her 6 grand-children, Jason, Kevin and Caden Cute, Roger, Charlie and Theodore Ross, her mother Lorraine C. Thomas, her sister and best friend Rosemary Schoendorfer (Dean), her brother Joseph C. (Alyssa), and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Nancy was predeceased by her father Joseph C. Thomas. Nancy was known for her kindness and devotion to her family and friends. She will be missed by all who knew her. Due to current restrictions, Funeral Mass and burial was private. A Memorial Mass will be planned in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Roman Catholic High School (The Roman Fund) 301 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19107.(JACOB F. RUTH FH)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store