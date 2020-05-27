NANCY M. (Thomas) CUTE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share NANCY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CUTE
NANCY M. (nee Thomas)
Age 68, on May 21, 2020, of Glenside. Survived by her beloved husband James H. Cute, her children James H. III (Nicole), Kate Ross (Roger), Michael (Liz), her 6 grand-children, Jason, Kevin and Caden Cute, Roger, Charlie and Theodore Ross, her mother Lorraine C. Thomas, her sister and best friend Rosemary Schoendorfer (Dean), her brother Joseph C. (Alyssa), and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Nancy was predeceased by her father Joseph C. Thomas. Nancy was known for her kindness and devotion to her family and friends. She will be missed by all who knew her. Due to current restrictions, Funeral Mass and burial was private. A Memorial Mass will be planned in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Roman Catholic High School (The Roman Fund) 301 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19107.(JACOB F. RUTH FH)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jacob F. Ruth Funeral Directors, Inc.
8413 Germantown Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19118-3366
215-247-9090
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved