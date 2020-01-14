The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
NANCY M. (Bender) FINLEY

NANCY M. (Bender) FINLEY Notice
FINLEY
NANCY M. (nee Bender)
January 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald. Daughter of the late Thomas and Lillian Bender. Devoted mother of William, Theresa, Donald, Mark (Cindi), Nick, and the late Brian and Christopher. Dear Mom Mom of many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Wednesday 10:00 A.M., BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. Phila., followed by her Service 12:00 P.M. Interment is Private.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 14, 2020
