|
|
McFADDEN
NANCY (Anna Ruth)
86, of Yardley PA, died from complications of COVID-19 on April 13, 2020. Mrs. McFadden was born on April 9, 1934 in Philadelphia, PA. She was pre-ceded in death by her husband John McFadden and her siblings Don, Muriel and Joan. Nancy is survived by her five children: Jack, Michael, Jill, Christopher and Mary Kate. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren: Brigit, Sophia, Aidan, Jessie, Liam, Alex, Grace, Megan and Kelly and one great grandson, Wyatt.
The family is grateful for the excellent care that Nancy received this past year at Arden Courts of Yardley. A memorial gathering will be arranged in the coming months after the current social restrictions are eased.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 15, 2020