PANICHELLI
NANCY (nee Messina)
Passed away on January 20, 2020, at age 87. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas. Loving mother of Andrea (Gregg) DiFabio and Sherri (Robert) Ritorto. Dear grandmom of Alexandra, Samantha, Gabriella, Evelina, and Alessandra. Also survived by her loving nieces, nephews, and in-laws, Carmen (Lillie Mae), Rick (Karen), and Pat (Theresa) Panichelli. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral on FRIDAY Morning, from 9 to 10:30 A.M., at Annunciation B.V.M. Church, 10th and Dickinson Sts. Funeral Mass to follow Viewing at 10:30 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 22, 2020