Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for NANCY PAZDERA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCY (Schwartz) PAZDERA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NANCY (Schwartz) PAZDERA Notice
PAZDERA
NANCY (nee Schwartz)
Feb. 4, 2020. Wife of John, mother of Jesse Pazdera and Sean Pazdera, daughter of Gerald and the late Audrey Schwartz, sister of Bruce (Sheila) Schwartz. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Monday 11 A.M. precisely at Roosevelt Memorial Park Mausoleum, 2701 Old Lincoln Hwy., Trevose, PA 19053. Contributions in her memory may be made to The Stray Cat Project, 505 Kings Road, Yardley, PA 19067.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NANCY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -