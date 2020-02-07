|
|
PAZDERA
NANCY (nee Schwartz)
Feb. 4, 2020. Wife of John, mother of Jesse Pazdera and Sean Pazdera, daughter of Gerald and the late Audrey Schwartz, sister of Bruce (Sheila) Schwartz. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Monday 11 A.M. precisely at Roosevelt Memorial Park Mausoleum, 2701 Old Lincoln Hwy., Trevose, PA 19053. Contributions in her memory may be made to The Stray Cat Project, 505 Kings Road, Yardley, PA 19067.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 7, 2020