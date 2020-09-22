1/1
NANCY (nee GIANNONE) PIGLIACELLI
Passed on September 19, 2020 at the age of 102 surrounded by her loving family, Devoted wife of the late Salvatore. Loving mother of Gaetano (Denise) Pigliacelli, Joseph (Donna) Pigliacelli, and the late Irene Pino. Mother-in-law of Dennis Pino. Grandmother of Lisa (Michael), Michelle (Cesar), Danielle (Chris), Dana (Frank), Dana (John), Ronnie (Nicole), Jeffrey, Dennis (Morgan). Also survived by 10 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Viewing Thursday 9:30 A.M. at St. Richard's Church, 19th and Pollock Sts. Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Richard's Church would be appreciated.


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Viewing
09:30 AM
St. Richard's Church
SEP
24
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Richard's Church
