Passed on September 19, 2020 at the age of 102 surrounded by her loving family, Devoted wife of the late Salvatore. Loving mother of Gaetano (Denise) Pigliacelli, Joseph (Donna) Pigliacelli, and the late Irene Pino. Mother-in-law of Dennis Pino. Grandmother of Lisa (Michael), Michelle (Cesar), Danielle (Chris), Dana (Frank), Dana (John), Ronnie (Nicole), Jeffrey, Dennis (Morgan). Also survived by 10 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Viewing Thursday 9:30 A.M. at St. Richard's Church, 19th and Pollock Sts. Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Richard's Church would be appreciated.