The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:15 AM
Danjolell Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 West Chester Pike
Broomall, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Norbert Church
50 Leopard Rd.
Paoli, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NANCY POMANTE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCY (Calcagno) POMANTE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NANCY (Calcagno) POMANTE Notice
POMANTE
NANCY (nee Calcagno)


Age 99, of Havertown, and formerly of 49th St. and Paoli, passed away on February 11th, 2020. Predeceased by her husband Daniel J. Pomante, 1 brother, and 2 sisters. Survived by her children Robert J. Pomante (Arlene), Raymond A. Pomante (Karen), Richard F. Pomante (Anita) and Nancy Pomante Murray (Thomas); her 7 grandchildren; her 9 great-grandchildren, and her sister Marie Francis (Edward).
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Saturday, February 15th, from 9:30 to 11:15 A.M., at THE DANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008. Funeral Mass 12:00 Noon at St. Norbert Church. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Nancy's memory to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515 would be appreciated.

www.danjolell.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NANCY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
Download Now