POMANTE
NANCY (nee Calcagno)
Age 99, of Havertown, and formerly of 49th St. and Paoli, passed away on February 11th, 2020. Predeceased by her husband Daniel J. Pomante, 1 brother, and 2 sisters. Survived by her children Robert J. Pomante (Arlene), Raymond A. Pomante (Karen), Richard F. Pomante (Anita) and Nancy Pomante Murray (Thomas); her 7 grandchildren; her 9 great-grandchildren, and her sister Marie Francis (Edward).
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Saturday, February 15th, from 9:30 to 11:15 A.M., at THE DANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008. Funeral Mass 12:00 Noon at St. Norbert Church. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Nancy's memory to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515 would be appreciated.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 13, 2020