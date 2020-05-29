NANCY R. (Berry) DOWD
1929 - 2020
DOWD
NANCY R. (nee Berry)
Passed away May 23, 2020 at the age of 90. She is survived by her husband Thomas V. Dowd, children Tom, Dave, Susan, Leslie, 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. She was born and raised in East Falls, attended Germantown High School and Peirce Business School. Interment is private due to Covid-19 pandemic. Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrs. handled by the WILLIAM C. MCCONAGHY FUNERAL HOME

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 29, 2020
Sorry to hear this sad news! She had a wonderful kind spirit. You are all in my thoughts and prayers!
Catherine Smith
