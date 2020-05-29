DOWD
NANCY R. (nee Berry)
Passed away May 23, 2020 at the age of 90. She is survived by her husband Thomas V. Dowd, children Tom, Dave, Susan, Leslie, 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. She was born and raised in East Falls, attended Germantown High School and Peirce Business School. Interment is private due to Covid-19 pandemic. Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrs. handled by the WILLIAM C. MCCONAGHY FUNERAL HOME
NANCY R. (nee Berry)
Passed away May 23, 2020 at the age of 90. She is survived by her husband Thomas V. Dowd, children Tom, Dave, Susan, Leslie, 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. She was born and raised in East Falls, attended Germantown High School and Peirce Business School. Interment is private due to Covid-19 pandemic. Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrs. handled by the WILLIAM C. MCCONAGHY FUNERAL HOME
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 29, 2020.