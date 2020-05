DOWDNANCY R. (nee Berry)Passed away May 23, 2020 at the age of 90. She is survived by her husband Thomas V. Dowd, children Tom, Dave, Susan, Leslie, 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. She was born and raised in East Falls, attended Germantown High School and Peirce Business School. Interment is private due to Covid-19 pandemic. Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association . Arrs. handled by the WILLIAM C. MCCONAGHY FUNERAL HOME