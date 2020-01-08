|
|
SKALICKY
NANCY R. (nee Carbone)
On Jan. 7, 2020 at the age of 85. Loving wife of Robert J., beloved mother of Donna Armstrong (Thomas), Robert Jr. (Lisa), Jeffrey (Kathleen) and Gregory (Fara), also survived by 8 grandchildren and her sister Julia Cascarelli (Frank). Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Wednesday eve. 6 to 6:45 P.M. St. Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave. followed by her Funeral Mass at 7 P.M. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers family prefers donations to American Assoc. for Cancer Research, 615 Chestnut St., Phila., PA 19106 in her memory.
BURNS FUNERAL HOME
www.burnsfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 8, 2020