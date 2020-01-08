The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
For more information about
NANCY SKALICKY
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
6:00 PM - 6:45 PM
St. Katherine of Siena Church
9700 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
7:00 PM
St. Katherine of Siena Church
9700 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NANCY SKALICKY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCY R. (Carbone) SKALICKY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NANCY R. (Carbone) SKALICKY Notice
SKALICKY
NANCY R. (nee Carbone)


On Jan. 7, 2020 at the age of 85. Loving wife of Robert J., beloved mother of Donna Armstrong (Thomas), Robert Jr. (Lisa), Jeffrey (Kathleen) and Gregory (Fara), also survived by 8 grandchildren and her sister Julia Cascarelli (Frank). Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Wednesday eve. 6 to 6:45 P.M. St. Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave. followed by her Funeral Mass at 7 P.M. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers family prefers donations to American Assoc. for Cancer Research, 615 Chestnut St., Phila., PA 19106 in her memory.

BURNS FUNERAL HOME
www.burnsfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NANCY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burns Funeral Home
Download Now