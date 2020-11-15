1/1
Nancy Yeabsley Costello
Of Gwynedd Valley, PA passed away peacefully on November 8, 2020, she was 92 years old. Nancy was the daughter of the late Charles F. and Mary G. Kindt. Born in Jenkintown, PA, Nancy graduated from Abington Friends School and attended the University of Pennsylvania. She was married to Robert F. Yeabsley and had three children, Nancy Evans (Andrew), Susan McKendry (Ed) and Robert F. Yeabsley Jr. Her grandchildren, Blair, Sarah, Emily, Chris, Anna, Hillary, Bobby and Brennan and 4 great grandchildren, Mary, Lucy, Winston and Olivia were cherished by her. Later in life, Nancy married Peter Costello and enjoyed fishing and playing golf in the Florida Keys. Nancy was a lifelong gardener and a founding member of the Random Garden Club and was a long time member of the Philadelphia Cricket Club. A private family service will be held at West Laurel Hill Cemetery. For online guestbook: www.kirkandniceinc.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kirk & Nice Funeral Home
80 Stenton Avenue
Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462
(610) 832-2064
