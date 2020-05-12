COHEN
NAOMI
May 11, 2020, of Voorhees, NJ. Wife of Melvin J. Cohen. Mother of Roy (Janis) Cohen, Esq. Grandmother of Beth (Jay Leary) Cohen, Sarah (Jonathan) Butz, Wendy Scanlan, Brian Scanlan and Max Pressman. Great grandmother of Hazel Cohen, Phoebe Cohen, Wesley Butz, Shane Butz, Julian Scanlan, Jordyn Anderson, Aubrey Scanlan, Ella Scanlan and Sydney Pressman. Sister of the late Harriet Liftman and the late Gerald Goldstein. Graveside Funeral Service will be private. Contributions can be made to Lions Gate, www.lionsgateccrc.org or the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc., Cherry Hill, NJ
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 12, 2020.