98 years of age, died on Sept 9th, in her Lafayette Hill residence. She was the beloved wife of the late Leon S. Druckman. Mother of Jan (Edward) Tannebaum and Hope (Ted Kohler) Druckman. In addition, Naomi is survived by her three grandchildren, Daniel Tannebaum (Rachel), Andrew Kohler, and Laura Kohler (Branden Buehler) and her three loving Great-Granddaughters- Eliana and Marin Tannebaum, and Zoe Buehler. Naomi, " Sis", as she was known and called by her cherished family, was predeceased by her adoring parents, Harry and Ida (Richman) Matusow, of Germantown and her late brother Benjamin ("Bunny") Matusow. She is survived by her cherished and adoring sisters and brother, Betty Perlmutter (Jack), Rene (Marvin) Presser, and Josh Matusow, as well as her nieces and nephews whom she loved so dearly and great nieces and nephews as well. Naomi was an independent woman until the last 2 years of her life, when a stroke disabled her to a great extent and her quality of life declined. She loved family, playing bridge weekly, reading, and was proficient in finances up to recently. Her greatest moments were times spent with her sisters and brother having their lunches together. She treasured her times spent with her Great- Granddaughters at her residence. Naomi will be forever loved and missed by those of us as a great Mother, Sister, Daughter, Grandmom, and Great Grandmom.Contributions can be made in her memory to Kline-Galland Hospice @ www.klinegalland.org
.