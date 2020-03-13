|
JAFFE
NAOMI
March 11, 2020, of Voorhees, NJ. Wife of the late Frank Jaffe. Mother of Merle (Greg Weidler) Jaffe, Wynne Naylor and James Jaffe. Sister of Herbert (Alma) Levin. Also survived by 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services Sunday beginning 2:00 P.M. at Roosevelt Memorial Park, Trevose, PA. Contributions may be made to the Animal Welfare Assoc. of Voorhees, NJ, www.awanj.org.
