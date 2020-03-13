The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Graveside service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Roosevelt Memorial Park
Trevose, PA
March 11, 2020, of Voorhees, NJ. Wife of the late Frank Jaffe. Mother of Merle (Greg Weidler) Jaffe, Wynne Naylor and James Jaffe. Sister of Herbert (Alma) Levin. Also survived by 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services Sunday beginning 2:00 P.M. at Roosevelt Memorial Park, Trevose, PA. Contributions may be made to the Animal Welfare Assoc. of Voorhees, NJ, www.awanj.org.

PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc., Cherry Hill, NJ

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 13, 2020
