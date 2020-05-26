NATALE JOSEPH "NAT" BRISGONE
BRISGONE
NATALE "NAT" JOSEPH
92, passed away peacefully at home in Folsom, PA on Sunday May 10, 2020 after a brief illness. He is predeceased by his beloved wife of 60 years Betty, his parents and his brothers Frank and Paul. He is survived by his sisters Mary McGuigan (Charles); Rosalie Celona (Andy); and brother Anthony Brisgone; his five children,Mark Brisgone (Karen Wallace); Regina Brisgone (Steven Vegh); Elise Maresca (Joseph); Laurie Larson (Kenneth Smarron); and Maria Sylvester (James); 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Memorial service will be held at a later date.Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 26, 2020.
