NATALE JOSEPH "NAT" BRISGONE
1927 - 2020
BRISGONE
NATALE "NAT" JOSEPH
92, passed away peacefully at home in Folsom, PA on Sunday May 10, 2020 after a brief illness. He is predeceased by his beloved wife of 60 years Betty, his parents and his brothers Frank and Paul. He is survived by his sisters Mary McGuigan (Charles); Rosalie Celona (Andy); and brother Anthony Brisgone; his five children,Mark Brisgone (Karen Wallace); Regina Brisgone (Steven Vegh); Elise Maresca (Joseph); Laurie Larson (Kenneth Smarron); and Maria Sylvester (James); 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Memorial service will be held at a later date.Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home Inc
746 Kedron Ave
Morton, PA 19070
(610) 544-0600
4 entries
May 25, 2020
Mark & Family, So sorry to hear about the death of your dad. Sending my sincere condolences to you and your family. Pat Melinchuk Foster
Patricia Foster
Friend
May 24, 2020
May 23, 2020
Rest in peace!! You will be missed!!
Daniel Sylvester
Acquaintance
May 23, 2020
So sorry for your loseTony & family.
Ray sunday
Friend
