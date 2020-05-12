PINCUS
May 7, 2020, of Wynnewood, PA. Men's Fashion Designer. Loving father of Jordan Melissa Pincus, Samantha Brooke Pincus and Devon Kaylee Pincus; dear former husband of Robin Halperin; beloved brother of Leslie (Dr. Robert Elliott) Pincus and Wendy Sue Pincus; cherished uncle of Jaden and Luke Elliott. Known for his love of music, fashion and nature, Natey lived a life of full of spirit, passion and selflessness. Giving to others without expectation of anything in return was in his blood. Services were private. Due to the current pandemic, a memorial will be held at a later date. Tie-dye encouraged. In lieu of a contribution, Nathan's three girls ask you to honor his memory by carrying out small acts of kindness each and every day, just as he did. "Sometimes we live no particular way but our own" -The Grateful Deadwww.levinefuneral.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 12, 2020.