CURATOLA
NEAFA MARY (nee Glaviano)
Member Hammonton Senior Citizens Club, Folsom Volunteer Fire Co. Women's Auxiliary, former Folsom Township Tax Collector, passed away on April 8, 2020. Beloved wife of Anthony P. Curatola, Sr. (dec'd); loving mother of Anthony P. Jr., PhD. (Patricia), Carmela Curatola, and Robert J. (Diane); grandmother of Anthony III, Amanda, Adam, Paige, Brandon and Nicole; sister of Frank (Marie); sister-in-law of Mildred, and John (Sally). Private Viewing for immediate family only on SATURDAY morning with Burial immediately follow-ing. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to RettSyndrome.org, 4600 Devitt Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45246.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 10, 2020