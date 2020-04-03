|
|
BOYLE
NEIL MICHAEL
On March 29, 2020, of Voorhees NJ, formerly of Stone Harbor, NJ. Age 80. Beloved husband of the late Gloria Boyle (nee Beslanovitz). Loving father of Jeanne Boyle, Karen Hornberger (the late Edwin), Lori Phelan (James) and the late Michel Armstrong (Richard). Dear grandfather of Neil Ahern, Robert Hornberger, Megan Hornberger, Carly Phelan, Kaitlin Armstrong and Cole Armstrong. Born March 28, 1940, to John and Ellen (nee Cassidy) Boyle, he was raised in the Yorkville area of New York City, and graduated from Cardinal Hayes High School and Baruch College of the City University of New York. For nearly forty years, Neil worked for Merrill Lynch as a municipal bond trader. He enjoyed an early retirement from Merrill Lynch in 1995 as Vice President and Regional Manager for the mid-Atlantic area. He was a member of the Municipal Bond Club of Philadelphia and the Bond Club of Philadelphia. Neil enjoyed walking, biking, and visiting Stone Harbor's beaches and restaurants and the Atlantic City casinos. He loved having his children and grandchildren visit in Stone Harbor. Neil was a member of St. Brendan the Navigator Parish (formerly St. Paul's Parish) in Stone Harbor. He was interested in the financial markets and in technology, never without his iPhone and iPad in hand, and enjoyed watching Jeopardy and Jim Cramer's Mad Money nightly. A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate Neil's life.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 3, 2020