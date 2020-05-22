JOHNSON

NELL

91, Loving mother of Basil Shahid and Rita Diane passed away May 13, 2020. Born in Swainsboro, GA, she was married, divorced and educated in Philadelphia, PA, where she excelled as a secretary, was an avid reader, gardener and also loved traveling. She cherished her time as a professional actor. She leaves behind her son and daughter, grandchildren, more loving family and friends who dearly miss her.DUPREE FUNERAL HOME INC.

