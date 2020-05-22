NELL JOHNSON
JOHNSON
NELL
91, Loving mother of Basil Shahid and Rita Diane passed away May 13, 2020. Born in Swainsboro, GA, she was married, divorced and educated in Philadelphia, PA, where she excelled as a secretary, was an avid reader, gardener and also loved traveling. She cherished her time as a professional actor. She leaves behind her son and daughter, grandchildren, more loving family and friends who dearly miss her.DUPREE FUNERAL HOME INC.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DuPree Funeral Home Inc. - Philadelphia
2809-11 W. Diamond St.
Philadelphia, PA 19121
