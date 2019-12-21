|
KRAVITZ
NETTIE
Of Southfield MI, aged 95, on December 19 2019. Daughter of Louis and Eva (Baen) Kravitz of Philadelphia. She held a BFA from Temple University and an MFA from Wayne State University. She taught Junior high through college, ending her career at Oakland Commun-ity College teaching Women's Studies and Early American Literature. She was a lifelong activist for social justice and equality and maintained a large network of friends from all over the world and all walks of life. Nettie loved the theater and film and traveled the world on her summer breaks. She is survived by her niece Rabbi Cynthia Kravitz of Philadelphia, her nephews Rabbi Harold Kravitz of Minneapolis, and Dr. Norman Braslow of Philadelphia, their children and grand-children, and the children and grandchildren of her deceased nephew Nelson Braslow. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services, Monday, 1
P.M. Precisely at Mt. Sharon Cemetery, Springfield PA. Contributions in her name can be made to Women In Dialogue, PO Box 11795 Phila., PA 19101.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 21, 2019