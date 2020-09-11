NEVIO LOMBARDI

Passed September 9,
2020. Age 88. Devoted husband of Mafalda (nee Ferrante) of 58 years. Beloved father of Paul (Kerri Oates), Carlo (Robyn Ray) and Sabrina (Anthony) McNelis. Loving grandfather of Giselle, London and Julien. Immigrating to the US from Chieti, Italy at the age of 28, Nevio was a tailor by trade. He enjoyed summers at his summer home, Wildwood, NJ which he practically built himself. Nevio was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and will be remembered for his deep sense of devotion to family, pride of his heritage and strong work ethic. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing MONDAY 9–10:30 A.M. St. Monica Church 17th and Ritner Sts. Funeral MASS will begin at 10:30 A.M. Entombment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. www.pennsylvaniaburialcompany.com