1/1
NEVIO LOMBARDI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share NEVIO's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed September 9,


2020. Age 88. Devoted husband of Mafalda (nee Ferrante) of 58 years. Beloved father of Paul (Kerri Oates), Carlo (Robyn Ray) and Sabrina (Anthony) McNelis. Loving grandfather of Giselle, London and Julien. Immigrating to the US from Chieti, Italy at the age of 28, Nevio was a tailor by trade. He enjoyed summers at his summer home, Wildwood, NJ which he practically built himself. Nevio was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and will be remembered for his deep sense of devotion to family, pride of his heritage and strong work ethic. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing MONDAY 9–10:30 A.M. St. Monica Church 17th and Ritner Sts. Funeral MASS will begin at 10:30 A.M. Entombment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. www.pennsylvaniaburialcompany.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Viewing
09:00 - 10:30 AM
St. Monica Church
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Monica Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pennsylvania Burial Company Inc.
1327 - 29 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 334-1717
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pennsylvania Burial Company Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved