88, on September 14, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife and children, passed away quietly after a lengthy illness. Nick was a Korean War Era Navy Veteran. After graduating from West Chester State Teachers College in 1958, he taught Special Education in the Great Valley School District for more than 20 years. Providing Special Education, first to middle schoolers, then to high schoolers, Nick found his calling when teaching Special Education for primary school children. Nick spent weekends and Summers as a handyman on two local families' estates. He could build or fix virtually anything, and he nearly singlehandedly modified his family's ranch house into a two-story Gambrel. Later, came his cellar-level garage and daycare center addition to his family's home. Nick was a man of faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and freely shared it with everyone. He participated in several weekly Bible Studies. Although Nick joked about being an unpublished author, he was a frequent contributor to the Daily Local News editorial page, and even once had a comment published in Time Magazine. Nick was predeceased by his siblings: Barbara Mitros, Cynthia Housand, George, and Sam. Nick is survived by his wife of 63 years, Alfreda (nee Daloia); children: Andrea, Victor, Mary, George (Catherine), and Nick (Denise); grandchildren: Christina, Nick, Sam, Gus, and Duke, and his sister Helen Tsaprazis (Euripides "Ed"). Services will be held this morning, Thursday, September 24th at SS Philip and James Catholic Church, 723 E. Lincoln Highway, Exton, PA 19341. Visitation begins at 10:00 A.M., followed by a Mass at 11:00 A.M. Interment St. Agnes Cemetery, West Chester, PA 19380. An additional service will be planned after the travel restrictions are eased for those wishing to refrain from traveling during the pandemic.



