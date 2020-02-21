Home

Age 86, Navy Veteran. Husband of the late Annette Y. (nee Pedicine) Golato. Loving father of Yvonne (John) Ditoro, Nicolas (Raymond Butler), Louis (Betty Anne), Paul (Lori), Stephen (Jennifer) Golato. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Predeceased by 5 brothers. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Monday, Feb. 24th at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 2400 N. Providence Rd, Media, PA 19063 where family and friends may call 9:30-10:45 A.M. at the Church - prior to the Mass. Interment private. In lieu of flowers family prefers contri-butions to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, Inc. or the American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association.

www.loganfuneralhomes.com

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 21, 2020
